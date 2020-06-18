Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Shares Gap Up to $8.50

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.69, but opened at $8.50. Cohen & Company Inc shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 24,318 shares.

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter.

About Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.