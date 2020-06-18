Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of Colfax worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Colfax by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Colfax by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 457.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 10,323.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

CFX stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.12. 42,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Colfax Corp has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.86.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $816.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colfax from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $49,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,888 shares in the company, valued at $600,606.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Liam Kelly acquired 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.43 per share, with a total value of $149,108.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,322.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.