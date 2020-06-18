Colombia Oil and Gas Subsidiary (CVE:PZE) Given Daily Media Impact Score of -3.53

Media stories about Colombia Oil and Gas Subsidiary (CVE:PZE) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Colombia Oil and Gas Subsidiary earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Colombia Oil and Gas Subsidiary Company Profile

Colombia Oil and Gas Subsidiary Ltd., formerly Platino Energy Corp., is a Canada-based resource company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, acquisition, development and production of hydrocarbons in Colombia. The Company holds interests in three contracts, Alcarvan, Los Hatos and Rio Verde in the Llanos basin.

