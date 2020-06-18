Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 137,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,028. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.55.

In other news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 3,244 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $265,618.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,359,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,508,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 5,813 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $501,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $99,486,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,249 shares of company stock worth $7,004,544. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

