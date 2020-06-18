Comparing SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) and Bandwidth (NYSE:BAND)

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bandwidth and SolarWinds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 1 7 0 2.88 SolarWinds 3 2 6 0 2.27

Bandwidth currently has a consensus target price of $108.43, indicating a potential downside of 15.65%. SolarWinds has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.02%. Given SolarWinds’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Bandwidth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of SolarWinds shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SolarWinds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bandwidth has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWinds has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bandwidth and SolarWinds’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $232.59 million 13.19 $2.49 million ($0.43) -298.95 SolarWinds $932.53 million 6.39 $18.64 million $0.76 25.13

SolarWinds has higher revenue and earnings than Bandwidth. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarWinds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -0.22% -2.67% -1.85% SolarWinds 1.63% 8.89% 4.46%

Summary

SolarWinds beats Bandwidth on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device. The company also provides SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure. The company provides a suite of network management software that provides real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of system management products, which monitor and analyze the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure. It also offers cloud-based monitoring of the full IT stack whether deployed in the cloud or on-premise; and AppOptics, which integrates application performance, server infrastructure monitoring, and custom metrics into one unified cloud-based solution. Its cloud management products enable visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and Web performance management. In addition, the company provides IT service management solutions to enable managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver outsourced IT services and manage their own businesses. Its remote monitoring and management software, which monitors desktops, laptops, servers, and mobile devices across operating systems and platforms. Further, it offers an email protection and archiving platform on a standalone basis that protects businesses from phishing, malware, and other email-borne threats. The company markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

