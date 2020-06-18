Conceal Trading 2% Lower This Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001072 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Graviex, Sistemkoin and STEX. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $807,016.57 and $44,400.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00763073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028275 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012072 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00198893 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00162630 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005780 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 16,498,049 coins and its circulating supply is 8,010,935 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

