CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 143.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.09% of CONMED worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 105.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

In other news, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $813,556.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,878. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.