ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Lifted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,409 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,960 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

NYSE COP traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.67. 337,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,202,208. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.69. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.