Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Stake Boosted by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 127.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882,253 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Constellium worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Constellium by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 188,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 89,860 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. Constellium NV has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 163.23.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellium NV will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

