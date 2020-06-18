ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Trading 3.8% Higher

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA)’s share price traded up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.48, 4,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 664,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEPA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $128,000.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

