Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Position Decreased by Par Capital Management Inc.

Par Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) by 35.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 950,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 515,886 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,235,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after acquiring an additional 586,048 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 1,141.1% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 614,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 565,054 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 746.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 176,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 155,264 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the first quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 150,700 shares during the period.

VLRS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $5.53. 59,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,492. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $566.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 82.24% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

