Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s previous close.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CSFB lowered their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 276,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,349 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,066,000 after acquiring an additional 315,077 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 44.4% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,267,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,278,000 after acquiring an additional 697,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,823,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,358,000 after acquiring an additional 58,742 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

