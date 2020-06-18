Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coupa Software Inc. provides cloud-based spend management platform which connects organizations with suppliers. Coupa Software Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, United States. “

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.88.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $6.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.46. 67,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,999. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $255.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $171,017.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,761.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,736 shares of company stock worth $32,100,752. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.