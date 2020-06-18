Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covia Holdings Corporation provides metal mining services. The Company produces low-iron nepheline syenite for glass, ceramics, paints, and plastics as well as offers quartz proppants for oil and natural gas simulation and recovery. It serves agriculture, construction, environment and sports sectors primarily in the United States. Covia Holdings Corporation is based in New Canaan, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Covia in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Covia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Covia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Covia to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Covia in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Covia presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.13.

NASDAQ CVIA traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,197. Covia has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Covia during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Covia by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covia in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Covia in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Covia by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 21,429 shares during the last quarter.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

