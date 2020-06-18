Cowen Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Humana (NYSE:HUM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $410.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUM. Mizuho increased their price objective on Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CSFB increased their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.60.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.07. 768,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.92. Humana has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $412.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Humana by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,869,658,000 after buying an additional 1,033,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,819,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,830,998,000 after buying an additional 39,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Humana by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,191,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,902,965,000 after buying an additional 169,791 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,164,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,562,000 after purchasing an additional 691,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,091,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $656,698,000 after purchasing an additional 546,774 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

