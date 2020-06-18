CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles River's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. The outperformance partly reflects consecutive revenue beat in the past three quarters. The company has a widely-diversified business with service offerings across areas of functional expertise, client base and geographical regions. The company's strong international network provides it the opportunity to work with the world's leading professionals on multiple issues. Charles River's professional team has helped it achieve and maintain a solid reputation of providing high-quality consulting services. However, higher talent cost, Trump’s stringent policies on immigration and competition remain act as major challenges. Seasonality continues to weigh on the company's top line. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and high debt act as headwinds. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered CRA International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered CRA International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CRA International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRA International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ CRAI traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.61. 170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,689. The company has a market capitalization of $291.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CRA International has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $126.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CRA International will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

