Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,606 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.72% of ProSight Global worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in ProSight Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,277,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ProSight Global by 50.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProSight Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ProSight Global by 17.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ProSight Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period.

PROS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of ProSight Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProSight Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

PROS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.57. 501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,885. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59. ProSight Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $214.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million.

In related news, insider Frank Papalia acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $36,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 95,897 shares in the company, valued at $875,539.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Carlsen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,266 shares of company stock valued at $196,787.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

