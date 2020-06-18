Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.05% of Vulcan Materials worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 401,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,412,000 after buying an additional 82,800 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 531,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after buying an additional 34,092 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 43.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 873,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,432,000 after buying an additional 264,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 18.9% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 116,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.14. 42,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.23.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.63.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

