Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Decreases Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 624,438 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,890 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,914 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $11.06. 357,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,342,111. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.10.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PE shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

