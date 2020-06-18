Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,132,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,360,457 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.94% of Extreme Networks worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 6,813,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,053,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,377,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,632,000 after buying an additional 1,387,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,652,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,287,000 after buying an additional 374,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,855,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 215,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,390,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 404,595 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXTR. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,918. The company has a market capitalization of $552.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward H. Kennedy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,117.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy bought 27,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,941.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $892,934 in the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

