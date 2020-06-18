Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $6.87 Million Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 290,334 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $32.41. 159,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,953,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.