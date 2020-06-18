Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Increases Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.22% of Kirby worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Kirby stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.47. 4,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,431. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $643.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.88 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. Kirby’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, VP Kim B. Clarke purchased 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.07 per share, with a total value of $52,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,367.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $31,387.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.