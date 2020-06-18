Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Makes New $5.64 Million Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 121,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of OLLI traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.19. 49,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,114. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average is $61.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $66,641.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,955.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $3,596,367. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

