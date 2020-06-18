Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 1,112,571 Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112,571 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 1.50% of Apergy worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Apergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,757,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 399,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after buying an additional 103,028 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APY traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,668,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. Apergy Corp has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $802.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.56.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Apergy had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The business had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apergy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Apergy from $11.00 to $6.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their price target on Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

Apergy Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

