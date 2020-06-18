Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 549,220 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 549,220 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKR. Citigroup reduced their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of AKR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $29.55.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $71.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.00 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 1.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

