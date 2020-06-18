Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CS. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 214,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,362. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 91.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at $95,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

