Critical Review: G4S (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) & Erie Indemnity (OTCMKTS:ERIE)

G4S (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) and Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for G4S and Erie Indemnity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G4S 0 1 1 0 2.50 Erie Indemnity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

G4S pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Erie Indemnity pays an annual dividend of $3.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Erie Indemnity pays out 63.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Erie Indemnity has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of G4S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of Erie Indemnity shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of Erie Indemnity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

G4S has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erie Indemnity has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares G4S and Erie Indemnity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G4S $159.47 billion 0.53 $8.86 billion N/A N/A Erie Indemnity $2.48 billion 3.38 $316.82 million $6.06 29.93

G4S has higher revenue and earnings than Erie Indemnity.

Profitability

This table compares G4S and Erie Indemnity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G4S 5.09% 9.78% 0.73% Erie Indemnity 12.03% 27.15% 15.35%

Summary

Erie Indemnity beats G4S on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G4S

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private health, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, as well as alternative products; and investment management services. Its Corporate and Other segment provides various banking products for corporate and retail clients; and alternative investment management services in the private equity, real estate, renewable energy, and infrastructure sectors. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services. Erie Indemnity Company was founded in 1925 and is based in Erie, Pennsylvania.

