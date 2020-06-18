CSL (ASX:CSL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $303.41

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $303.41 and traded as low as $302.31. CSL shares last traded at $307.61, with a volume of 869,289 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $139.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$307.31 and a 200 day moving average of A$303.55.

Get CSL alerts:

In other CSL news, insider Megan Clark purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$283.97 ($201.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,694.05 ($35,244.01).

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.