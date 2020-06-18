Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for the acute care and gastroenterology markets. The company’s lead product candidate, Amelior, which is in phase III clinical trials, is an intravenous formulation of ibuprofen for the treatment of both pain and fever. Its products also comprise Acetadote, an intravenous formulation of N-acetylcysteine for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; and Kristalose, a prescription laxative product, which is a crystalline form of lactulose to enhance patient acceptance and compliance. In addition, the company is developing a treatment for fluid buildup in the lungs of cancer patients and an anti-infective for treating fungal infections in immuno-compromised patients. “

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

CPIX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.38. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.39. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.5% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 5.98% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.