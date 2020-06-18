Daimler’s (DDAIF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.
DDAIF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,570. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.99.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
