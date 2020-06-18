Daimler’s (DDAIF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

DDAIF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,570. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.99.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.46). Daimler had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $41.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.87 billion. Analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

