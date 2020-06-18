DAIWA HOUSE IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about DAIWA HOUSE IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. DAIWA HOUSE IND/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWAHY traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $25.13. 58,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,782. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65. DAIWA HOUSE IND/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

DAIWA HOUSE IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses segments. The company engages in the building contracting and sale of houses with land; building contracting and property management; and construction of condominiums, commercial facilities, shopping centers, logistics, distribution facilities, food factories, medical and nursing care facilities, office buildings, and showrooms.

