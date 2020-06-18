Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,380 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Davita were worth $54,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Davita by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Davita by 33.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Davita by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Davita by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Davita by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 78,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.57. 26,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average of $77.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Davita’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $44,531.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVA. ValuEngine cut shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.38.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

