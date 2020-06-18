De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $103.40

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $103.40 and traded as high as $169.71. De La Rue shares last traded at $152.80, with a volume of 2,650,321 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $156.00 million and a P/E ratio of 375.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 103.28.

About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc primarily operates as a commercial producer of currency worldwide. It operates through three segments: Currency, Identity Solutions, and Product Authentication and Traceability. The Currency segment provides printed banknotes, banknote paper and polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

