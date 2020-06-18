Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) & NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Financial Comparison

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) and Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Debenhams pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 200.0%. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Debenhams pays out -1.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Debenhams is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR and Debenhams, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NITTO DENKO COR/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Debenhams 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Debenhams has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NITTO DENKO COR/ADR and Debenhams’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NITTO DENKO COR/ADR N/A N/A N/A Debenhams N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NITTO DENKO COR/ADR and Debenhams’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NITTO DENKO COR/ADR $6.82 billion 1.29 $433.83 million $1.39 20.12 Debenhams $3.07 billion N/A -$621.24 million ($2.02) 0.00

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Debenhams. Debenhams is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NITTO DENKO COR/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR beats Debenhams on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes. The company also offers functional thermal transfer systems, such as labels, barcode label printers, and label printing software; tapes for electrical and electronic equipment; dust removal products for clean rooms; fluoroplastic sheets and tapes, and fluoroplastic porous films; and materials for housing and construction, as well as packaging machines. In addition, it provides medical products, including transdermal drug delivery patches, medical surgical products/supportive items, athletic tapes, medical surgical products/adhesive plasters sheets, adhesive tapes, and particles for nucleic acid synthesis. The company offers its products to automotive and transportation, housing/housing equipment, infrastructure, material, home appliance and electrical, display, electronic device, medical, packaging, and consumer/personal care industries. Nitto Denko Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Debenhams Company Profile

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides women's wear, men's wear, kids wear, and lingerie, as well as beauty, home, furniture, gift and toy, electrical, Christmas, and others products. The company's brands primarily include The Collection, Mantaray, Maine New England, and Red Herring. It is also involved in online retailing business; and the operation of in-store cafes and restaurants. The company owns and operates 240 department stores in approximately 90 countries. Debenhams plc was founded in 1778 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

