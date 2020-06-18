Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.60

Deep Down Inc (OTCMKTS:DPDW) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.41. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Deep Down from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Deep Down alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.31.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter. Deep Down had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.55%.

Deep Down Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPDW)

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides specialized services to the offshore energy industry to support deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration, development, and production of oil and gas, and other maritime operations in the United States. The company offers engineering and management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support and remote operated vehicles (ROV) operations support services.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Down Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Down and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.