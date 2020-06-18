Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,395,000 after purchasing an additional 276,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,846,000 after purchasing an additional 44,733 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,144,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Deere & Company by 52.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,150,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.09.

Shares of DE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.05. The stock had a trading volume of 438,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,125. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

