DEEX (DEEX) Market Cap Tops $718,241.91

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 104.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. DEEX has a market capitalization of $718,241.91 and approximately $838.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 67.5% against the dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003649 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000448 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

