Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.64. 1,800,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,377,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 446.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 319,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 260,717 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 518,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 271,049 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.