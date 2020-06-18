Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Shares Gap Down to $0.43

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.43. Denbury Resources shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 518,509 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.25 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens cut Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Denbury Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $236.17 million, a PE ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $242.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.50 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 26.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,581,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,630,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,210,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,341,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,627 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denbury Resources Company Profile (NYSE:DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

