Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.63. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 2,701 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.