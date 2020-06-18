Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.

DB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.24. 364,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,593,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $11.16.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

