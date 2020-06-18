Deutsche Borse (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Deutsche Borse (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LNSTY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Borse in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Borse in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 88,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,253. Deutsche Borse has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96.

About Deutsche Borse

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services – LCH, Post Trade Services – CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

The Fly

