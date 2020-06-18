DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $17,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 768 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $107,950.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,950.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 12,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $11,977,418 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLR stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,094,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,563. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.99.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

