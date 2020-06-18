Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company The Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DCOM. DA Davidson began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.30.

DCOM stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $13.38. 11,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,476. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $481.93 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,501 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,074,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,448,000 after buying an additional 135,206 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

