DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

DSPG has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on DSP Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ DSPG traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.39. 7,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,562. The stock has a market cap of $390.12 million, a P/E ratio of -152.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. DSP Group has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Research analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia Paul purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 30,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $501,537.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,404 shares of company stock worth $2,209,492 in the last 90 days. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in DSP Group by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,806,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 815,092 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DSP Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 891,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in DSP Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,947 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in DSP Group by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 160,198 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in DSP Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 441,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

