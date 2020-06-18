Duquesne Family Office LLC Invests $31.94 Million in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 472,150 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,941,000. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.3% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,770 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Nomura Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.55.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.94. 7,435,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,611,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

