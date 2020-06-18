Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.12. 73,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,725,819. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of $569.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 15,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $4,840,000.00. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

