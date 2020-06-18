DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.31.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,350,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,297,679. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.46. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $181,626.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,938.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,357,912. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

