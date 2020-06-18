E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. E.On earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ENAKF stock remained flat at $$11.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,757. E.On has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $12.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

