Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

EC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.40 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,722. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.86. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,231,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 180,300 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.